Siddharth Sirohi is a multi-faceted designer and founder of the Furniture design studio Baro Design. He was the co-founder of the iconic Baro store in Mumbai. Siddharth was awarded the first ever Lexus India Design Award for Furniture and interior accessories in 2018. He also has a film career spanning over 15 years in Production Design, which has earned him a Filmfare nomination. He is a Yoga practitioner, an active mountaineer, a photographer and a painter, and strives to live a life where every moment is as complete as a lifetime.