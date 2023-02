Sidhant Lamba is teh founder of Fabtrento. He has always been a man of dreaming big and thinking out of the box. A graduate and degree holder in Interior Design, Art, International Business and social and digital marketing, Sidhant started his career through the family business, The Continental Group and later launched Fabrento in 2016. Lamba has always been passionate about décor and furnishing. He has always been keen on bringing the latest furniture designs into people’s home and office.