A B-tech graduate, Sidharth has an experience of more than 8 years in the corporate world with companies like Reliance Retail, Tata Consultancy services, etc. After completing his MBA in Marketing from Narsee Monjee, Sidharth co-founded CupShup in 2014 with his friend and MBA batchmate Sanil Jain, with a mission to redefine the way brands communicate with their target audience, through Cup Branding. The vision behind this unique concept of advertising is to take brands directly in the right hands at the right place and at the right time. In India, most of the people consume Tea/Coffee to refresh their minds. So Sidharth and Sanil came up with an idea of promoting brands on paper cups which are both Cost- Effective and Eco-Friendly. At CupShup, Sidharth’s role is to communicate with the clients, work on briefs and generate unique creative ideas for advertising and branding on cups. He also manages the digital marketing part of CupShup. He believes in communicating his client’s offerings in 3 S: Simple, Serving and Sufficient. A message which has these elements gets the client bang for their buck and makes a great case for repeat business, as per Sidharth Sidharth likes to read books, do Yoga and go for a walk in his leisure time.