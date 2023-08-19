Alice Blue was founded by Sidhavelayutham M, CEO.& Founder. Despite being born in an agricultural background; his journey has been an inspiration to many. He holds an MBF (Management of Business Finance) from the Indian Finance Institute as well as a Master’s Degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, focusing on the Management Program for Entrepreneurs and Family Businesses MILESTONES. Sidhavelayutham Mohan started this company by putting in his own funds with the help of his brother. Later, his ex- classmate from IIF, Mr. Vijay, also came on board. During this time, he also met the key people of Alice Blue, Mr. Rajesh, Mrs. Vasuki, and Mrs. Vijayalakshmi, who played crucial roles in making Alice Blue a known brand today. As the CEO of Alice Blue, Sidhavelayutham emphasises risk management, operations, and product development. In addition, he promotes the notion of professional marketing of brokerage services.