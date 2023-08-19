Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Sidhavelayutham M

Alice Blue was founded by Sidhavelayutham M, CEO.& Founder. Despite being born in an agricultural background; his journey has been an inspiration to many. He holds an MBF (Management of Business Finance) from the Indian Finance Institute as well as a Master’s Degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, focusing on the Management Program for Entrepreneurs and Family Businesses MILESTONES. Sidhavelayutham Mohan started this company by putting in his own funds with the help of his brother. Later, his ex- classmate from IIF, Mr. Vijay, also came on board. During this time, he also met the key people of Alice Blue, Mr. Rajesh, Mrs. Vasuki, and Mrs. Vijayalakshmi, who played crucial roles in making Alice Blue a known brand today. As the CEO of Alice Blue, Sidhavelayutham emphasises risk management, operations, and product development. In addition, he promotes the notion of professional marketing of brokerage services.
  • 19th Aug 2023
    Strategies to successfully invest in the equity market
    Expert Opinion