Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Sid Mookerji

Sid Mookerji is a leader of Retail Innovation as the Founder and Managing Partner of Silicon Road - which is defining the Future of Global Commerce. He is also CEO and co-founder of Silver Spirit Global LLC which operates tech parks in India and the US. Prior, Sid was Global CEO and Founder of SPI for 22 years. Software Paradigms International Group, LLC (SPI), founded in 1994, was an award winning full-service global technology solutions partner of choice for retailers worldwide. SPI was acquired by Cognizant Technology Solutions in 2018
  • 13th Apr 2020
    What is the role of a venture capital firm in startup acceleration?
    Expert Opinion