Sid Mookerji is a leader of Retail Innovation as the Founder and Managing Partner of Silicon Road - which is defining the Future of Global Commerce. He is also CEO and co-founder of Silver Spirit Global LLC which operates tech parks in India and the US. Prior, Sid was Global CEO and Founder of SPI for 22 years. Software Paradigms International Group, LLC (SPI), founded in 1994, was an award winning full-service global technology solutions partner of choice for retailers worldwide. SPI was acquired by Cognizant Technology Solutions in 2018