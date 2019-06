Sidu's worked in the Indian IT industry, both services and product, for 12 years. He has held two jobs and co-founded four startups in that period. He has worked as an engineer, product manager, salesperson, recruiter, marketer, CTO and CEO. He has failed more times than he can count. His most recent startup was acquired by GOJEK, an Indonesian unicorn, in 2015, and is the India Head for GOJEK.