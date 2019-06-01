EDITIONS
Advantages of learning Japanese
by sifil symbiosis
2nd Aug 2017
· 3 min read
Incentives of mastering the German language
Human civilization has come a long way in last few thousand years in terms of communication and connectivity. And especially last couples of hundred years have witnessed massive evolution of human race because of rapid advancement in transportation and communication. Humans are no more bounded by the barrier of physical distance to speak with or meet each other. However, languages which help each of us in connecting with each other have remained consistent through many centuries. Some of the most prominent languages across the planet include English, Chinese, French, German, Latin, Russian, Hindi, Spanish, Arabic etc. Among all these languages, German language holds a unique place in Etymology domain mainly due to historical and economical prominence of its country of origin, Germany.
by sifil symbiosis
28th Jul 2017
· 3 min read