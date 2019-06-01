Silky Jain is the Executive Director of Tula’s Institute, a private, self-financing Engineering and Management College in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Ms. Jain is a versatile 2nd generation education entrepreneur, with an in-depth insight on the functioning of the education industry. Ms. Jain started her journey at 22 and today, has successfully evolved to become a global educationalist. A young woman with zeal, visionary focus, innovative outlook, extraordinary ideas, exuberant creativity and brutal frankness, Ms. Jain strives to carry over the ancient tropes of Indian Education, while keeping herself abreast with the modern advancements in terms of curriculum, activities and so on. She is an inspiration for all youngsters trying to make a change and even more importantly accepting to be the change.