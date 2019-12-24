Simon is a content manager and SEO wizard, that has secret skills like PPC and coding behind his sleeve's. He has high hopes to become the data wizard in the future, just like Gandalf turned into Gandalf the white. The future is bright, where numbers exist! As you can tell, Simon is a bit of a geek, but you can be assured - you'll never get bored talking with him! From philosophy to anime, you'll be surprised how one man can store so much interesting, yet sometimes unnecessary information about things.