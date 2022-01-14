Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Simran Balar Jain

Simran Balar Jain is Senior Partner at Pulpkey. She is one of the rising creators who is growing at a fast pace with 760K + follower base on Instagram. Based in Bangalore, Simran is widely known to create content on uncomfortable subjects like women's hygiene and sexual health. Also, multitasking with creating content in Simran's current role of Senior Partner at an influencer marketing company- Pulpkey. Simran's zeal to learn new things has always pushed her beyond her comfort zone to learn new things in life as well as accentuate her capability to create content across verticals like Women Hygiene, Sexual Health, Travel, F&B, Fashion, and so much more. Ever since her college days, Simran has loved facing the camera. This interest and passion led her to start a blog, post which she adapted to the new-age platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, MX Taka Tak, to name a few.
  • 14th Jan 2022
    2022: The year to watch out for the creator economy boom
    Expert Opinion