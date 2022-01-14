Simran Balar Jain is Senior Partner at Pulpkey. She is one of the rising creators who is growing at a fast pace with 760K + follower base on Instagram. Based in Bangalore, Simran is widely known to create content on uncomfortable subjects like women's hygiene and sexual health. Also, multitasking with creating content in Simran's current role of Senior Partner at an influencer marketing company- Pulpkey. Simran's zeal to learn new things has always pushed her beyond her comfort zone to learn new things in life as well as accentuate her capability to create content across verticals like Women Hygiene, Sexual Health, Travel, F&B, Fashion, and so much more. Ever since her college days, Simran has loved facing the camera. This interest and passion led her to start a blog, post which she adapted to the new-age platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, MX Taka Tak, to name a few.