Simrita Dhillon is the founding partner of SANDA - www.sanda.co, a US based market entry firm, advising US Fashion & Beauty Brands on entering the Indian Market. She is responsible for Repping, Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty in India. With over 20 years of experience in fashion, beauty, luxury retail & international market entry, Simrita opened the first ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA store in India in December 1999 and the first HUGO BOSS store in India in June 2003 in New Delhi. In 2007-2008, she REP’ed the retail legend MARVIN TRAUB ex-chairman of BLOOMINGDALES, in India on bringing top US Fashion & Accessories Brands to the Indian Market. From 2008 to 2018, Simrita co-founded an Indie-Fashion Brand GOLMAAL (a vertically integrated made in India women’s wear line for women who want affordable contemporary fashion) where she was responsible for giving the brand a unique identity along with creating, manufacturing & retailing over 5000+ commercial fast fashion designs. In 2013, Simrita was nominated by the U.S Department of State/ Fortune Global Women’s Mentorship Program (part of the FORTUNE MPW most powerful women summit). She was mentored by Laurie Ann Goldman, ex-CEO (SPANX Inc), a Fortune 500 company and Sara Blakely, Founder (SPANX) and the world’s youngest self-made Billionaire, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Simrita received a federal assistance award by the US Consulate in November 2013. She met and was influenced by the late award winning educationist, Mrs Saeeda Naik of Naik Foundation towards right of Education of girls in India. She is an ambassador for Women’s Education Project (WEP), a New York based organisation creating leadership academies and workshops for college-going girls from vulnerable backgrounds in India, who are at risk of dropping out of getting an education. She is a fashion writer & commentator occasionally for Vogue India, Harper’s Bazaar India, Images magazine, Verve, Man’s World, Fashion magazine. She was the guest editor of VOGUE’s first men’s supplement at Conde Nast India. Simrita holds an MBA from SDA BOCCONI, Milan, Italy with a focus in fashion & design. She is fluent in Italian.