About Mr. Avijit Marwah, Director, EvoWood

Mr. Avijit Marwah did his schooling from GD Goenka Public School in Delhi and graduated from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 2010 with a degree in Industrial and Operations Engineering. Following the legacy of wood in the family, Avijit, a 5th generation entrepreneur co-founded a startup in the modular kitchens and furniture space called Modspace in 2015; which has been acquired by another company in the interior space. Mr. Avijit Marwah comes with a rich experience of more than 8 years in manufacturing and operations in the woodworking and the modular industry.







