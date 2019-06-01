EDITIONS
Login
Keyur Patel
I am working as a managing director of Siya Infotech solutions and love to write about technologies. As an author, I like to talk about mobile, web and software related topics base on the latest trends, news, and other experience.
Top nine strategic technology trends in 2017
by Keyur Patel
Share on
4th May 2017
· 4 min read
Top fifteen iPhone app development companies in Ahmedabad, India
by Keyur Patel
Share on
18th Apr 2017
· 4 min read
Five essential norms for iPhone app development
by Keyur Patel
Share on
4th Apr 2017
· 3 min read
How to enhance your business ROI with the help of iPhone apps?
by Keyur Patel
Share on
30th Mar 2017
· 4 min read
Top 8 Questions You Should Ask to an iOS Developer Before Hiring
by Keyur Patel
Share on
22nd Mar 2017
· 4 min read
What Are The Advantages of Developing Mobile App for Hotel Industry?
by Keyur Patel
Share on
6th Feb 2017
· 3 min read
More Stories