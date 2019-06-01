Sleeba Paul is a Power System graduate and published researcher who loves intelligent machines. He currently works as a Machine Learning Engineer at Refly; an AI startup in India where he works on content enhancement and video analytics. Sleeba has research interests in computational neuroscience and artificial general intelligence. He is curious about layers of a human emotions and the idea of emotion mappings between people. He believes that empathy in its purest form can be achieved if the emotion of a person can be mapped to another efficiently. Sleeba is a firm advocate of knowledge transfer through stories, especially in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.