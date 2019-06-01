EDITIONS
Soham Thacker
Soham Thacker, an Electrical and Computer Enginner from Rutgers University, NJ, USA has worked for multinational companies such as Motorolla, Johnson & Johnson and Colgate Palmolive.  In 2011 Soham decided to leave his high paying salary and against the run of flow, move back to India to fulfill his entrepreneurial dream. He started his journey with a couple of failed ventures, followed by a successful venture called Just Mexican (a Mexican fast-food chain across Gujarat). In 2016 Soham decided to come back to technology with Fix pocket (an internet-based startup for digital services). Soham has been performing seminars and workshops across different areas of India to generate awareness among the rural audience pertaining to the world of digital services.
Opinion

4 mistakes that millennials need to avoid while working as freelancers

by Soham Thacker
Share on
22nd Jun 2018 · 4 min read
Opinion

How the gig economy is changing retirement

by Soham Thacker
Share on
28th May 2018 · 4 min read
Opinion

The perks of being a freelancer

by Soham Thacker
Share on
4th May 2018 · 4 min read