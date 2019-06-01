With over 16 years of experience across real estate and finance, Sohel is a veteran at HDFC Group. He has worked across diverse verticals including Treasury, Corporate Planning, Credit & Retail Operations. His experience in Home Loans gave him the opportunity to understand the mechanics of Real Estate industry and equipped him with insights into the home buyer’s psyche. In 2010, he was appointed as the CEO of HDFC RED with a mission to set up a digital ready real estate company. Sohel is a technology enthusiast and firmly believes that if applied right, technology can address the most complex business issues, a philosophy he practices at HDFC RED.