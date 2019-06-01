EDITIONS
Somanathan
All in all assistant to an AVP – the backstage story of a fresh graduate from a down south town
In general, if you want to achieve great positions in your career you would have to jump to a minimum of five different companies. It is a herculean task to land a job that you love and be a part of an organization that respects and nurtures you. But, in my case, I have reached the greatest position in my career (as of now) without even jumping to another company. Yes, I am mentioning about “iSource” and it has given me 10 different positions in the last 9 years.
by Somanathan
29th Jul 2016
· 6 min read