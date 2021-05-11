Sonal Sachdev Patel is a writer, philanthropist and CEO of God My Silent Partner (GMSP) Foundation, a family-run non-profit which supports strong frontline organizations working to improve the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in India and the UK. After graduating from Cambridge with an MA in Economics and Management Studies, she started her career as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company, working in London and Delhi before moving back to the UK to join GMSP. She serves on the UK board of Dasra and has also co-authored Gita: The Battle of the Worlds. She was awarded the 2019 Influencer Award by DSC Awards for her work in social change.