Sonya Hooja

As the Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder at Imarticus Learning, a professional education company that offers training in financial services and analytics, Sonya Hooja plays a key role in developing and implementing business strategy, directing business development, and recruiting top talent. In her career of over 12 years, she has been involved in strategy development and project management roles across diverse industries such as financial services, education, tourism, public sector and pharmaceuticals.
  • 8th Mar 2021
    Influencer marketing and brand partnerships - the secret to fuelling business growth
    Expert Opinion