Sony Joy is the CEO & Co Founder of Chillr . A graduate in Electronics & Communication from the College of Engineering, Trivandrum, Sony was already started his entrepreneurial journey in his 2nd year of college. His first start-up, MobME Wireless was incepted in 2006. MobME was Kerala’s first student-incubated company that flourished into a leading player in the Indian Mobile-Internet Industry with substantial interests in the telecom, banking & analytics space with over 120 employees today. Incubating Chillr within MobMEhas been his biggest achievement so far. It has raised $7.5 million in its Series-A round from the likes of Sequoia and Blume., and is based out of Mumbai.