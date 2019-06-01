Sorav Jain has been recognized as one of the 'Top 25 Social Media Professionals of India'. He is an avid blogger and has written several social media marketing blogs not just on his own blog site but has guest blogged as well. He has delivered numerous informative lectures at the Confederation of Indian Industry, NASSCOM. He has hosted over 300+ social media workshops across India, Sri Lanka, and Dubai. His numerous writings, on the social media subject, range from the latest social media marketing strategies to be implemented on Facebook advertisements to Instagram marketing and a lot of other related topics. He also spearheads echoVME, that was recognized as 'The Best Social Media Agency of 2013' by CMO Asia.