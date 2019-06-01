EDITIONS
Soumitra Sharma
Soumitra Sharma is part of the Investments Team at IDG Ventures India, a US$ 150 million venture capital fund focused on investing in Indian technology and technology-enabled businesses. Its India portfolio consists of 20 companies – Agile Financial Technologies, Apalya, Aujas Networks, ConnectM, eShakti, FirstCry, Forus Health, iCreate Software, iProf India, iViz Techno Solutions, Manthan Systems, Myntra, Ozone Media, Perfint, Sourcebits Technologies, Valyoo Technologies, Vserve, Zivame, 3D Solid Compression and Kreeda. The fund is part of IDG Ventures, a global network of technology venture funds with over US$6 billion under management, over 220 investee companies and 10 offices across Asia and North America. If you would like to discuss your venture or business plan, or simply bounce off any ideas, Soumitra can be reached at soumitra_sharma@idgvcindia.com. You can also follow him on Twitter @soumitra_sharma. :: Disclaimer :: The views and opinions expressed in this column are strictly personal, and not those of any organization/institution the author is or has been a part of, nor is made in any official capacity of such organization/institution, unless explicitly stated otherwise. None of the information, views and opinions in the column should be construed as business or legal advice.
In Depth

Close the loop as you close the funding round

by Soumitra Sharma
7th Oct 2013 · 5 min read
Startup Advice

Advisory Boards – an under-rated startup asset

Startups founders grapple with a plethora of challenges – be it attracting early adopters, filling key gaps in the management team or adequately capitalizing the company. Given the extreme diversity o...
by Soumitra Sharma
6th Jul 2013 · 6 min read
Startup Advice

Delivering a Killer Networking Pitch

by Soumitra Sharma
3rd May 2013 · 6 min read
Resources

[Budget 2013] Letter to the Finance Minister – 10 Point Budget Agenda to Boost Entrepreneurship

by Soumitra Sharma
21st Feb 2013 · 8 min read
Funding

Venture Recap 2012 - E-commerce, Accelerators, Cabs … and More!

by Soumitra Sharma
2nd Jan 2013 · 8 min read
Opinion

Doing Due Diligence on the VC – The Value of Speaking to Portfolio CEOs

by Soumitra Sharma
9th Nov 2012 · 5 min read