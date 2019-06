Sourabh Raghuvanshi is Vice President and Head Customer Service, Lava International Limited. He is a seasoned expert in consumer experience and service operations domain. Sourabh possesses 11+ years of rich experience in various industries such as telecom, retail, and automobile, having worked with organizations such as Lava, Walmart, and Tata Motors. He has done his MBA from ISB Hyderabad and BTech from NIT Rourkela.