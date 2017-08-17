Souvik Mandal hails from the city of joy, Kolkata. An alumnus of Jadavpur University, he subsequently worked for a Japanese Manufacturing firm for about 30 months and is currently pursuing MBA in marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru. Adventurous at heart and a Solo Traveller Enthusiast, Souvik loves exploring new roads and cultures. The very easiness of striking up conversations with strangers has blessed him with many friends. He finds solace in street photography as well. He believes “Life is too short not to do something that matters’.”