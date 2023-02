Sowmya M, Partner, King Stubb and Kasiva, has over 14 years of experience in the legal profession. She has worked extensively in the areas of corporate advisory, transaction, litigation, arbitration, and real estate transactions. Sowmya has handled matters involving corporate restructuring, foreign direct investment, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial transactions. She is also a qualified Company Secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.