S. Pasupathi

Mr.S.Pasupathi is the Chief Operating Officer of HirePro, an AI-powered talent acquisition platform. With over two decades of experience in the recruitment industry, Pasupathi’s expertise lies in recruitment consulting, recruitment setup and implementation, change management, compliance, automation, metrics, and training. A true visionary, he is driven by process and discipline. He is all for the transformation of talent acquisition supply chain management into a mature science. He is credited with creating a strong edge for the service platform in the market. Prior to Careernet/HirePro, Pasupathi worked with SAP Labs India for seven years. He holds an Integrated M.Sc. in Mathematics and a degree in Computer Applications from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
  • 27th Dec 2021
    How companies are adapting their hiring strategies to choose the best candidate
    Expert Opinion