Sreelakshmi Venugopal
Sreelakshmi Venugopal is the Head of Human Resources, at ESPL. An experienced HR professional with a career spanning about two decades, Sree plans, develops and implements human resource initiatives that align with organisational values and goals. She has been instrumental in trthe ipling our staff strength over the last year, across India. Having served well-known multinational corporations encompassing the IT, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and service industries, Sree’s expertise spans across strategic HR planning, budgeting, talent acquisition, development and retention. With extensive exposure across all facets of HR management, she has a proven track record of team building and nurturing leaders. Prior to her current role, Sree was associated with Praxair, AstraZeneca and Intel. A science graduate and post-graduate diploma holder from Bangalore University, Sree holds a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management and Personnel Administration, from Adam Smith University.
  • 23rd Sep 2021
    How the future of the job market will influence HR leaders across industries while drafting company policies
    Expert Opinion