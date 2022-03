Sreemoyee Piu Kundu is an acclaimed journalist and columnist on gender and sexuality and now full-time author and motivational speaker and coach. Sreemoyee is single and lives between New Delhi and Kolkata. Sreemoyee is the founder of the community, Status Single that aims to address 74.8 million single Indian women in this country and is all set to curate and host India's first ever summit in Bangalore, this year, the SWIFT Summit - Single Women of India Forward Together.