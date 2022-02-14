As the Director and Chief Operating Officer at Entrust Family Office, Sreepriya brings over 22 years of experience in Retail, Corporate, and Private banking. Her expertise spans across the sphere of Business Development, Customer Service, Compliance, Process Management and Re-engineering, profoundly around developing Operations & Service standards for business excellence and customer delight. Sreepriya also brings with her deep experience in running branch businesses, managing & leading cross-functional teams, design & implementation of processes, while being a domain expert for integration activities of Merger & Acquisitions.