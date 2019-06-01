Sridhar Iyengar is Vice President at Zoho Corporation. He has thoroughly enjoyed building enterprise software products over the last 2 decades and the Zoho journey from a bootstrapped startup to a global software company. Having played leadership roles in Product Management, Design, Marketing and Product Engineering at Zoho he's currently responsible for leading Zoho's European business. Sridhar is a product management and product culture evangelist and is trying help build and nurture the product ecosystem in India being part of the Nasscom Product Council. Prior to Zoho, Sridhar worked at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) on building a wireless telecom system. He can be reached at @isridhar