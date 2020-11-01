Mr. Sridhar Rajagopalan is the Co-Founder & Chief Learning Officer at Educational Initiatives (EI). Sridhar is an educational entrepreneur who has helped change the way student-learning outcomes are seen in India. He worked in IBM India for two and a half years before co-founding and running Eklavya School in Ahmedabad. Sridhar is a member of various central and state government committees related to education, including the committee for devising model rules for the Right to Education Act in Gujarat. He is a member of NCERT’s National Expert Group on Assessment in Elementary Education (NEGAEE) and a trustee of Pratham, Gujarat as well as other educational institutions. Sridhar got his bachelor’s degree in Engineering from IIT Madras before going on to complete his PGDM from IIM Ahmedabad.