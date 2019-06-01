Srikanth Iyer joined Unitus Seed Fund as a Venture Partner in 2014. Srikanth leads our national efforts to invest in the best education companies that have potential to serve low-income populations at scale. He was previously the CEO of Pearson India. He had been part of the core leadership team for several years now and was mandated to grow the mind-share for Pearson in the K-12 domain across the country. As a seasoned information technology entrepreneur with over 21 years of experience, Srikanth brings superior prowess in sales, operations and strategic depth to the table