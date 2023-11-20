Brands
Photo of Dr Srinath Sridharan

Dr Srinath Sridharan

Strategic counsel for over 27 years with leading corporates across diverse sectors, including automobile, e-commerce, advertising and financial services. Independent Director across multiple sectors. Advises organisations on the intersection of finance, digital, ‘contextual-finance’, consumerism, urban studies, GEMZ (Gig Economy, Millennials, gen Z) & ESG. Coaches & mentors senior leaders. Active engagement across industry-growth policy conversations & public policy issues. Prolific media columnist across topics he works with. He is also the Editor and co-author of ‘Time for Bharat’ (book on public governance). Visiting Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation.