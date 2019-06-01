EDITIONS
Login
Srinivas Kumar Nunna
Social Media Campaign against Plastic Pollution on Independence Day
Objective:An increasing use of plastic everywhere causes harm not only to the environment, but to us too. The main motto is to alert people about plastic and its extensive usage leading to harmful consequences. This is not limited just to a particular place or area. The awareness is meant for everyone all over the world. The aim is to...
by Srinivas Kumar Nunna
Share on
17th Oct 2018
· 5 min read