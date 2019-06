Srinivas Mothey is heading the enterprise business within One97 which helps companies to develop applications on mobile for communication, sales, marketing and user engagement. Prior to One97 Srini worked at Interactive avenues-a leading digital agency as Vice President- Search engine marketing. He also worked at Yahoo and before that did his own start-up”Infinitus” which made products in online marketing. An MBA from Hyderabad, he likes to travel, network and read books