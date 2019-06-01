Srinivas Ramanujam is the Agribusiness practice lead at Villgro Innovations Foundation - India's oldest and one of the world's largest social enterprise incubators supporting agribusiness enterprises. Srinivas is passionate about human centred design and innovation in business models that have significant impact on society and environment. He has 15 years of experience in sales, marketing, brand management and strategy across retail finance, consumer goods, automotive, farm equipment and agri-input sectors.