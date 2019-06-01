Srinivasan.G is a product and technology evangelist, interested to leverage technology to create value for the end user. He shares his learning's and observations at his blog proteans.wordpress.com. Srini has worked in outsourced product development space and as technical partner for start-ups from the initial stage . In his start-up, Srini created and evangelized solutions in education technology, mobile learning and experiential learning and explored new ideas in analytics space. He still writes code and volunteers with education, community care and technology/product ecosystem initiatives .