Sriram PH is a business development expert currently focusing on helping brands amplify physical spaces with intelligent and immersive product discovery experiences. He is a BTech and MBA holder from Anna University and ICFAI Business School, respectively. Prior to DaveAI, Sriram with other team members tried Slurpyn.com, an AI-led personalised food subscription platform. The core team moved on to building DaveAI after winding up Slurpyn.