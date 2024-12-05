Brands
Photo of Sriram Kanuri

Sriram Kanuri

Sriram Kanuri brings over 25 years of software engineering, Global Business and Operations Management experience. His long career with SAP earned him extensive experience in formulating and implementing business processes including creation of compelling solutions and services that led to the genesis of Arteria Technologies. During his tenure at SAP he was an integral part of the Financial Services Industry Team where he handled various Banking and CRM projects. Sriram is a hands-on executive who leverages and combines his technical and business knowledge to lead Arteria from the front. He currently oversees the sales and customer management at Arteria. Sriram holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering and a Masters in Software Engineering from BITS Pilani.