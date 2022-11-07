Supriya’s career in business journalism started at Reuters in 2018, where she trained to report and write on the global financial markets. She subsequently moved on to cover technology, startups and the venture capital ecosystem at News Corp-owned digital media publications TechCircle and VCCircle. Supriya graduated in Journalism, English Literature and Psychology from a Bangalore University affiliate in the city. The CapTable, she believes, is in an unique position to chart out India’s new economy in formats unexplored before and ahead of the curve. There never has been a better time than the years surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic for financial news reporters to track impact and after-effects of a macroeconomic event that has shaken and tested the core of India’s crop of upstarts. Analyses of these events, she hopes, will further the interests of employees, employers, consumers, and investors alike.