Stuart has been involved in mobile since the early days of the App Store as a developer, blogger and entrepreneur. In a single night he built the 7 Minute Workout app, then blogged the story of growing the app to 2.3 million downloads before exiting to a large fitness device company. Previously he was co-founder of a music app which achieved over 4 million downloads. He is now co-founder and Chief Bot at Appbot where they take the pain out of managing app reviews.