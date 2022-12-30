With more than 15 years of experience in the BFSI sector, Subhash Chandra Acharya is the Co-Founder and Director of Seeds Fincap Pvt. Ltd. Passionate and enthusiastic with a solid history of achievement in operations, microfinance, and other financial products, NPA management, planning and development, human resources, entrepreneurship, sales and marketing, insurance, client relationship management, training and development, production (specialized in launching and managing rural operations and urban marketing), he has worked with the leading companies like – Jindal Stainless Ltd, Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (formerly SKS Microfinance), Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, SV Credit Line Pvt. Ltd and Satya Microcapital Ltd.