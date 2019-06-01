Subhashis Nath is the Mentor of Global Risk Management Institute. He is currently a Senior Global Partner and Executive Director at Axis Risk Consulting Services Pvt Ltd, a Genpact company. Subhashis has been focusing on Enterprise Risk & Compliance for the last 20+ years and brings deep domain knowledge around specific solutions, such as Anti Corruption, ERM, Third Party Risk Management, Internal Audit; SOX. He has experience in building Centers of Excellence for global majors, along with implementing hybrid delivery model, combining on-shore and off-shore solution delivery.