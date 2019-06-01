Subhashish works for the Centre for Internet and Society's Access To Knowledge program for communications. Has worked in building partnership with universities, language research and GLAM (Gallery, Library, Archive and Museums) organizations for bringing more scholarly and encyclopedic content under free licenses, designing outreach programs for South Asian language Wikipedia/Wikimedia projects and communities. Wears many other hats; Editor for Global Voices Odia, Community Moderator of Opensource.com, and Ambassador for India in OpenGLAM Local. Author of "Rising Voices: Indigenous language Digital Activism" in Digital Activism in Asia Reader.