Arjun Ravindran is a serial entrepreneur, mentor and strategy advisor with over 15 years of experience in Consumer Internet and Mobile App Product Management, Digital Marketing, Finance and Software Development in many parts of the world. He is a director in several internet based companies including Astro-Vision Futuretech, GreyWolf Digital, Malayogam and Wedviser People Connect. His other passions include Artificial Intelligence, Algorithmic Trading Platforms and BlockChain.