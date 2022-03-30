Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, Vice President – Midmarket Business, SAP Indian Subcontinent, brings with him more than two and half decades of technology consulting, digital and sales experience. He leads the Midmarket segment for the Indian subcontinent. His priority is to develop strategic initiatives aimed at enablement and growth of the Indian SME sector, while ensuring orchestration across partners and SAP to provide seamless and unified experience for customers. Prior to Midmarket, he was responsible for the Large Enterprise segment and also led the Digital Core Cloud business for SAP India. He has been recognised for his visionary leadership by SAP India President’s Award and by Asia Pacific Japan President’s Award for Diversity & Inclusion