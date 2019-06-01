Subramanian M S (Mani) currently heads the analytics function at bigbasket.com, India’s largest online supermarket, with a focus on delivering definitive actionable insights that help enhance the customer experience. With an experience of more than 20 years in analytics leadership, Mani has worked with companies like Dell, McKinsey, Infosys, Ernst & Young, and PwC. An undergraduate with an engineering degree in Computer Science from the University of Madras, an MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad, and a graduate engineering degree in Supply Chain Management from MIT, Mani is a frequent speaker in industry and academic forums as an analytics expert.