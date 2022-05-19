Subramanyam Reddy (Subbu) is the Founder and CEO of KnowledgeHut, the leading technology workforce development company that helps enterprises and individuals around the world move forward to the next level with the help of technology. Subbu’s deep experience as a marketeer and growth hacker is what sets KnowledgeHut apart. He has grown the company into the leading Global Digital Transformation Company empowering organizations to double down on the power of technology to stay competitive, scale and adapt their business strategy to make the most from emerging opportunities. Today, KnowledgeHut has evolved into a trusted skills transformation partner to over 400,000 professionals and 1200+ enterprises across over 100 countries. In his personal capacity, he has a penchant for consumer brands and consumer behaviour. In his spare time, he enjoys watching and playing cricket and participating in fantasy league-based games.