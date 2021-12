Subramanya S V (Subu) is co-founder & CEO at Fisdom, a leading wealth-tech company in the personal finance space. Previously, Subu was MD at Bessemer Venture Partners, a global VC firm, where he was on boards of companies such as Snapdeal, TaxiForSure, and BharatMatrimony to name a few. He holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.