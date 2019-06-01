Subrata Siddhanta is Executive President – Retail Business at Nucleus Vision. He has over 27 years of experience in the fashion retail industry and has led teams at some of the biggest fashion retail efforts in India and the world. Prior to joining Nucleus Vision, he spent over half a decade at Tata’s billion-dollar venture, Trent Ltd, as a business head for their fashion division, where he owned the unit’s P&L responsibilities. Subrata has also been the CEO of the Fashion Business of FIFA in India and been an executive director of the Spencer Group’s fashion retail business. He was also a part of the core team of Shopper’s Stop, where he spent more than half a decade growing the organization into one of India’s biggest shopping brands.